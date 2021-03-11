Is Vinny Guadagnino from 'Jersey Shore' Dating Anyone These Days?By Abi Travis
Mar. 11 2021, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Since he first appeared on MTV’s Jersey Shore all the way back in 2009, Vinny Guadagnino has been stealing hearts left and right. At least, he’s stolen our hearts many times throughout the years. We love his relationship with his mom. We loved his short-lived talk show where he brought people home to have dinner with his family. We’re even strangely proud of his Chippendale’s gig in Vegas.
But what we’d really love is for Vinny himself to find love. Has he? Who is Vinny Gudagnino’s girlfriend now? Here's what we know about the dating life of the Jersey Shore star.
We all remember Vinny Guadagnino's ex-girlfriend, Elicea Shyann, right? She appeared on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'
Vinny and Elicea Shyann were dating during the 2018 reboot of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, so audiences were given a bit of an inside look at their relationship. Unfortunately, there seemed to be quite a bit of fighting between the two.
Things escalated in one episode when Vinny decided to pick up a stripper. "Would you like a guy picking me up at a club?” Elicea asked over the phone after Vinny confessed. “I don’t think so. That’s flirting. I want you to just understand my perspective.”
Ultimately (and understandably), Vinny and Elicea broke up in April 2018. Vinny told Us Weekly that distance was a big factor in the end of their relationship. "I love her. She’s a great girl. Long distance... She’s in California and I live in New York,” he said. “It’s just too hard to keep up. I don’t regret anything. I really care about the girl."
For a while, it looked like Vinny may have found love while shooting 'Double Shot at Love.'
Vinny set his sights on 24-year-old Alysse Joyner from the very beginning of the dating competition show he filmed with fellow Jersey Shore castmate Pauly D. Vinny ultimately chose Alysse to be his girlfriend in the final episode of the show. Hooray! A happy ending for Vinny! Except, it wasn’t…
While the two obviously had an amazing connection, their relationship didn’t make it past the show’s finale. Vinny took to Twitter to share why. Apparently, the two couldn’t be seen together in public before the finale aired, and spending several months apart at the very beginning of their relationship took a huge toll. The couple broke up shortly after the show wrapped.
There were also rumors of romance between Vinny and 'Too Hot to Handle' star Francesca Farago.
During the summer of 2020, Vinny was spotted going out to dinner with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago, sparking rumors of a romance that bridged the gap between two reality TV shows — truly a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, right?
In addition to their dinner date, Vinny and Francesca were also spotted flirting pretty publicly on one another's Instagram profiles. At one point, Vinny commented, "That's a nice view" on one of Francesca's bikini pics. What a romantic.
Alas, it doesn't appear as though the romance was meant to be. As far as we can tell, Vinny is still living the single life. But he's still been keeping busy! In addition to publishing a cookbook (The Keto Guido), Vinny also appeared on The Masked Dancer and is still on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. If a relationship is something he's looking for, we wish him the best of luck!