Is Vinny Guadagnino from 'Jersey Shore' Dating Anyone These Days?

During the summer of 2020, Vinny was spotted going out to dinner with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago, sparking rumors of a romance that bridged the gap between two reality TV shows — truly a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, right?

In addition to their dinner date, Vinny and Francesca were also spotted flirting pretty publicly on one another's Instagram profiles. At one point, Vinny commented, "That's a nice view" on one of Francesca's bikini pics. What a romantic.