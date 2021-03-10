JWoww's Wedding Might Be Another 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Disaster

Another wedding may be coming to Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In March 2021, Jenni "JWoww" Farley announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend of two years Zack Clayton Carpinello got engaged, but the big question now is if Angelina Pivarnick will be invited or not. We all remember the absolute disaster that happened at Angelina's own wedding, and a repeat of that is not ideal.

Just in case you don't remember, Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been adamant about ramming the horrendous speech that Jenni, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Deena Cortese gave at Angelina's wedding down viewers' throats. In it, they joked about Angelina being the "Staten Island Dump" and it led to friction among the women for quite a while.

After they made up in Season 4, however, it appeared that they finally put the incident to rest.