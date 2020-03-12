We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jenni-jwoww-divorce-1-1584030621315.jpg
Source: MTV

JWoww and Roger's Divorce Is a Talking Point on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

By

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is all about the wild lives of the cast who viewers first fell in love with on Jersey Shore. But these days, it is also about the drama in their personal lives, which includes Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' divorce. Their problems and eventual separation have been detailed on the show and JWoww has been able to open up about everything as much as she can.

Now, JWoww is officially divorced and totally moved on from her marriage. But for fans who follow the show and stay out of the real life drama in between seasons, they might be wondering why JWoww and Roger got divorced. It wasn't as simple as growing apart and Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will likely continue to delve into it.