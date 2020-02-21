We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: MTV

Roger Mathews Has Officially Moved on From JWoww and 'Jersey Shore'

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Matthews’ divorce was finalized in 2019 after a lengthy battle that involved fights at home and on social media which spilled into Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It was messy, volatile, and unhealthy for everyone involved. Luckily, both JWoww and Roger were able to move on. When JWoww moved on with her new boyfriend, she introduced him to her co-stars and fans at the same time on the show. Now, it looks like Roger has a new girlfriend himself.

But who is Roger Mathews' new girlfriend?

In January, TMZ reported that Roger had officially gotten back into the dating scene and that he was dating someone by the name of Danielle Miele. Danielle is a hairdresser who is as far from the reality TV scene as she can be. Unlike JWoww, she doesn't have fans or millions of Instagram followers and, according to TMZ, that’s the way she wants to keep it for the time being.