Is Snooki Really Leaving After Season 3 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

Everyone's favorite guidos/guidettes have reunited for another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . In the MTV show's trailer, which dropped on Jan. 24, housemates Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Devecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Nicole Cortese welcome back their brother Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who was released from prison in September 2019 .

“Every family member is home,” Vinny says in the recently released trailer. In the upcoming Season #B, the cast will party in New Orleans for Angelina's bachelorette, celebrate Jen's divorce from Roger Mathews, and return to the place that started it all... the Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights.

And, it may be the last time the gang is all together.