The 'Floribama Shore' Cast Might Not Make as Much as Other Reality TV Stars, but Partying Isn't Cheap

A few years ago, the Floribama Shore cast might have auditioned to be on the show just for the fun of it, and after seeing the success of Jersey Shore, that’s totally understandable. Flash forward to 2020, when the show and its cast have seen more success than some might have predicted, you have to wonder how much the Floribama Shore cast gets paid.

When you compare the series to other big reality shows, it might seem less lucrative, but by now, it’s safe to say that the cast members have seen more fame than when it started. And because of that, it would seem almost unfair if the cast didn’t make a decent living from partying in Florida every summer. They’ve got to pay for all of those gym sessions, dramatic dinners out, and alcoholic beverages somehow.

So, how much does the Floribama Shore cast get paid? Although none of the cast members have come out to say if they get paid from being on Floribama Shore or how much they get paid for their time on the show each season, it would be surprising if they didn’t make money from it. The Jersey Shore cast likely started off making something in the lower end of five figures per episode when the show first began, but by Season 6, the lowest amount a cast member made per episode was $40,000.

Source: MTV

If the Floribama Shore cast is earning anywhere close to that, then they are definitely sitting pretty. Some of the cast members, like Kortni, do still live at home, and Jeremiah and Gus were roommates outside of the show at one point. But that could be for personal reasons rather than not having the means to live on their own. And it’s highly unlikely that the cast would return for a third season if they weren’t paid handsomely for their time.

Some of the cast members have other jobs. Regardless of how much the Floribama Shore cast gets paid from the show, most of them do have other things going on outside of it to make even more money. Mattie still works as a bartender occasionally when she’s not making appearances on Floribama Shore and The Challenge and Nilsa recently started an online clothing and accessory business called Shop Nilsa Porwant .

Source: MTV

Jeremiah has also made a side career out of his fitness and meal plans , so most of the cast have other work outside the reality show just in case the Floribama Shore gravy train slows down. But if MTV is treating the Floribama Shore cast as well as the network treated the stars of Jersey Shore, then chances are, they are making enough to make more than a steady living from partying every summer anyways.

Floribama Shore opened the door for other opportunities. In addition to Nilsa’s own business, she is also a social media brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. It’s not out of the ordinary for reality stars to start schilling clothes and accessories from that particular brand. It does show how Nilsa has continued to reap the benefits from being on the show.