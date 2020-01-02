Kortni Is Still Missing From 'Floribama Shore' Season 3, So Will She Be Back?

Kortni committed the ultimate party foul on Floribama Shore Season 3 when she had to leave the beach house to have her tonsils removed, effectively taking her out of the party scene for several weeks. To be fair, it wasn't her fault, but since she is still MIA, you have to wonder what happened to Kortni on Floribama Shore and if she will be back this season.

There’s no reason to think she won’t be back at some point, but a lot of time has gone by without Kortni making drunken memories with the rest of the cast. Former Party Down South star and The Challenge competitor Mattie Lynn Breaux was even brought in, likely to fill the Kortni-sized hole left in the longtime cast member’s absence. But Mattie’s presence seems to be temporary and fans still have a soft spot for Kortni, even if she is still gone.

Source: Instagram

What happened to Kortni from Floribama Shore? Even though Kortni was as much a part of the show as anyone else at the start of Season 3, she quickly became bedridden. She had a good reason for being so miserable, since it turned out to be tonsillitis, but her behavior with her fellow housemates was confrontational and she became hard to live with for most of them.

Eventually, Kortni left the house to visit a doctor closer to home with her mom. After getting her tonsils taken out, Kortni recovered at home under the care of her mom rather than heading right back to the beach house. She has yet to make her grand reappearance in the beach house, though, and as the season progresses, her return is starting to become questionable.

Mattie is filling the void Kortni left behind. The rest of the cast has been able to survive without Kortni, likely thanks to the influx of drama with Gus, Nilsa, and Jeremiah. But just in case viewers felt the absence of Kortni, Mattie entered the scene as a temporary cast member this season and sort of filled the void left behind when Kortni took her leave. It almost makes you wonder if Mattie will be part of Floribama Shore Season 4 as well, but either way, Kortni will probably be back soon.

Will Kortni be back on Floribama Shore this season? Kortni has unfortunately been absent for some of the most noteworthy moments of Season 3 so far. But the season isn't over yet and there’s still time for her to come back around for more of the drama that seems to follow the cast everywhere they go.

Kortni and Nilsa spoke to the Pensacola News Journal ahead of the Season 3 premiere and Kortni commented on the upcoming episode where Nilsa gets thrown in jail. She said it was "the funniest thing" to see Nilsa get arrested. From the sound of it, Kortni was there when it happened, which means she will be back this season.