Kortni's Ex Logan Could Be Back on 'Floribama Shore' Even Though Literally No One Wants That

After all of the animosity between Gus and Jeremiah this season, the last thing Floribama Shore needs is more violence. If Logan finds Kortni and shows up unexpectedly, then there’s no telling what Kortni or the other guys will do to him. But now that Gus and Jeremiah are finally back to being in a full-on bromance, what we really need is a few drunken messes among the cast to bring the season back to its former, somewhat peaceful, glory.

Watch Floribama Shore on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.