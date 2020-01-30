We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kortni-floribama-shore-2-1580403220586.jpg
Source: MTV

Kortni's Ex Logan Could Be Back on 'Floribama Shore' Even Though Literally No One Wants That

By

Kortni took a much-needed leave of absence on Floribama Shore Season 3 and who could have predicted that the thing to bring her back to her roommates at the shore house would be her ex-boyfriend? Logan was featured on the show in Season 2 as a toxic person in Kortni’s life and since then, she dropped him and started a much healthier relationship with her current boyfriend.

Now, Logan might be back on Floribama Shore and fans who may not have followed the series when Logan was more of a steady fixture in Kortni’s life might be wondering who he is. Clearly, he might have a violent streak and Kortni is concerned for her safety and the possibility of being stalked by her ex. He’s just bad news and if he shows up, all hell is sure to break loose.