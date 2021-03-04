Here's Why 'Floribama Shore' Is No Longer in Florida or 'Bama

Though nothing can ever really compete with the shock value that existed when Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, its spinoff show Floribama Shore has come close. The MTV reality show is currently airing its fourth season, and the fact it's not actually in Florida or Alabama can't go unnoticed.

The first two seasons of the reality series took place in Florida's panhandle, and the full-time residents were less than thrilled about the partying cast moving in. There were several petitions to get the show axed from Panama City Beach (PCB), so after a cast member's arrest, the show moved to St. Petersburg, where it was pretty successful. So, why did Floribama Shore move for a second time?

Many from the area had said that the show brought back the reputation that PCB is a Spring Break destination, which residents had been trying to reverse for years.

When it was revealed that the cast was leaving PCB, the mayor of Panama City said , "I’m glad they’re gone. I hope they stay gone."

According to MTV, the eight cast members made the move from PCB to St. Petersburg aka St. Pete's because they got kicked out of every bar and had to try somewhere new where people didn't know their reputations. While that makes some sense, it's likely that the real reason has to do with the backlash the show got from many Panama City residents.

Why did 'Floribama Shore' move again?

Though residents of PCB were angry at the production team for potentially making their community look like a place for partying and nefarious behavior, the real reason for the move might have just been to keep the show fresh. Jersey Shore changed locations multiple times throughout the show, with Season 2 taking place in Miami and Season 3 filming in none other than Florence, Italy. There are only so many times that we can see the cast going out to the same few bars.

In St. Pete's, it seemed like the show was getting a bit of a warmer reception. According to The Tampa Bay Times, there was a slew of bars in the area that always had their doors open to the reality show cast. They were able to film there whenever they wanted, as long as they called ahead. However, Floribama Shore moved once again.

Source: Instagram

This time, it seems the cast was moved to Montana because of the coronavirus pandemic. With constantly changing restaurant and bar restrictions, there was no way to promise consistent filming and partying at any public locations. Even though Florida is notoriously lax about its coronavirus restrictions, it was still important for 495 Productions, which produces Floribama Shore, to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

