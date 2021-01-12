A Master List of Every Player Banned From MTV's 'The Challenge'

When MTV more or less cancelled The Real World and Road Rules, the consolation prize was the ever-popular, reality TV competition series The Challenge. The Challenge has now seen a remarkable 36 seasons, and over the course of the show, fans have seen many different faces come and go.

The Challenge: Double Agents, the series’s current season, has brought in additional players from other reality TV programs like Big Brother, Are You The One?, and American Ninja Warrior. Every year, the show really demonstrates who has the wherewithal when it comes to mental, physical, and emotional strength.

Along with incredibly difficult physical and mental challenges, the show also includes social and emotional issues that have led to many arguments and fights, some even physical. Due to some of these fights crossing the line, there are a handful of former players who have been banned from participating in a season of The Challenge ever again. Here’s a master list of every single player from The Challenge who is never allowed to come back.

Camila Nakagawa

Camila was one of the most popular and infamous players who ever participated in The Challenge. Often referred to as "The Camilanator" by her peers, she was a 13-time competitor and had three final wins under her belt. However, even her impressive record couldn't save her from a permanent ban from the show due to her many drunken incidents throughout several seasons.

Her Rivals II partner and Real World cast member Jemmye Carroll revealed the real reason why her Camila can never return to The Challenge. In a YouTube video, Jemmye went on record to confirm that Camila is "officially banned from MTV." According to Jemmye, a production assistant told Camila to get ready for an interview during Champs vs. Stars. In a drunken state, she punched the PA in the face, stole a golf cart, and tried to drive into traffic. Jemmye then explained that insurance companies have to insure reality shows and the contestants that compete on them, and because the insurance company will no longer "sign off on her liability," Camila cannot return to MTV.

Dee Nguyen

MTV and The Challenge decided to fire former player Dee Nguyen following comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement. In a public statement, MTV executives confirmed they had "severed ties" with Dee, who received backlash from social media users over her comments on Twitter about BLM. The issues started when Dee tweeted, "IDK why some of you think I'm anti-BLM. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity." MTV banned Dee from The Challenge and tweeted, "As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."