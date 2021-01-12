A Master List of Every Player Banned From MTV's 'The Challenge'By Katie Garrity
Updated
When MTV more or less cancelled The Real World and Road Rules, the consolation prize was the ever-popular, reality TV competition series The Challenge. The Challenge has now seen a remarkable 36 seasons, and over the course of the show, fans have seen many different faces come and go.
The Challenge: Double Agents, the series’s current season, has brought in additional players from other reality TV programs like Big Brother, Are You The One?, and American Ninja Warrior. Every year, the show really demonstrates who has the wherewithal when it comes to mental, physical, and emotional strength.
Along with incredibly difficult physical and mental challenges, the show also includes social and emotional issues that have led to many arguments and fights, some even physical. Due to some of these fights crossing the line, there are a handful of former players who have been banned from participating in a season of The Challenge ever again. Here’s a master list of every single player from The Challenge who is never allowed to come back.
Camila Nakagawa
Camila was one of the most popular and infamous players who ever participated in The Challenge. Often referred to as “The Camilanator” by her peers, she was a 13-time competitor and had three final wins under her belt. However, even her impressive record couldn’t save her from a permanent ban from the show due to her many drunken incidents throughout several seasons.
Her Rivals II partner and Real World cast member Jemmye Carroll revealed the real reason why her Camila can never return to The Challenge. In a YouTube video, Jemmye went on record to confirm that Camila is “officially banned from MTV.”
According to Jemmye, a production assistant told Camila to get ready for an interview during Champs vs. Stars. In a drunken state, she punched the PA in the face, stole a golf cart, and tried to drive into traffic. Jemmye then explained that insurance companies have to insure reality shows and the contestants that compete on them, and because the insurance company will no longer “sign off on her liability,” Camila cannot return to MTV.
Dee Nguyen
MTV and The Challenge decided to fire former player Dee Nguyen following comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement. In a public statement, MTV executives confirmed they had “severed ties” with Dee, who received backlash from social media users over her comments on Twitter about BLM. The issues started when Dee tweeted, “IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”
MTV banned Dee from The Challenge and tweeted, “As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”
Kenny Santucci, Evan Starkman, and Tonya Cooley
The story of what happened to Kenny, Evan, and Tonya is one of the more serious and uncomfortable stories about The Challenge. Tonya alleged that she was raped by her castmates Kenny and Evan. The lawsuit Tonya filed against MTV was settled out-of-court, but details of the deal have never been made public.
Although the settlement remains unknown, MTV's parent company, Viacom, had initially responded to Tonya's allegations by claiming that she "failed to avoid the injuries of which she complains. [She] was frequently intoxicated, rowdy, combative, flirtatious and on multiple occasions intentionally exposed her bare breasts and genitalia to other contestants."
Nia Moore
Nia Moore was kicked off The Challenge after she physically and verbally harassed her castmate Jordan Wiseley. Jordan said during an episode on the show, “There is a fine line between calling someone names and then there’s crossing that line and actually physically grabbing and touching somebody and I mean, let’s face it, we can’t touch you. So don’t touch me, at all.”
Later, Nia wrote an apology on her Instagram profile, claiming she was “sad, embarrassed and fearful of how my actions would be perceived later.”