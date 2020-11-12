Logo
'The Challenge: Double Agents' Has a Cast Ready to Go at Each Other's Throats

Every season of MTV's The Challenge poses its own set of obstacles for players to overcome. And when you throw a handful of rookies into the mix, the stakes become even greater. When The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, viewers will get to meet a cast of both rookies and returning veterans. And they are all in this for their share of $1 million.

So, who is in The Challenge: Double Agents cast?

Aneesa Ferreira

ch36_aneesa-1605195255067.jpg
Source: MTV

Aneesa was in both The Real World and multiple seasons of The Challenge. In fact, this marks her 14th season overall. And although she has never won first place in a season, this could be her time to shine.

Ashley Mitchell

ch36_ashley-1-1605196045866.jpg
Source: MTV

Ashley has a certain reputation on The Challenge as a stone cold player. She already took home the first prize money once and with this being her eighth season, she might do it again.

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

ch36_bigt-1-1605196116739.jpg
Source: MTV

Big T was originally part of Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands, but she has proved herself worthy of The Challenge over the two other seasons she competed on the show.

Cory Wharton

ch36_corey-1-1605196200057.jpg
Source: MTV

Some Teen Mom fans know Cory best for being on Teen Mom OG for a little while. But others know him for his seven other seasons on The Challenge. Clearly, he is one of MTV’s mainstays.

Chris "C.T." Tamburello

ch36_ct-1-1605196445115.jpg
Source: MTV

Is it a season of The Challenge without C.T. competing for the $1 million prize? At this point, he’s a few notches above most of the other vets in terms of airtime and experience.

Devin Walker

ch36_devin-1-1605196491143.jpg
Source: MTV

Devin started off in a reality dating show like so many other Challenge competitors. Now, he’s back for his fifth season of the competition.

Darrell Taylor

ch36_darrell-1-1605196452186.jpg
Source: MTV

Remember Road Rules? That’s where Darrell got his MTV start. Now, he’s competing on The Challenge for the first time in years.

Fessy Shafaat

ch36_fessy-1-1605196593091.jpg
Source: MTV

This is only Big Brother alum Fessy Shafaat’s second Challenge, but he has proven himself to be a formidable player in terms of physical competitions.

Jay Starrett

ch36_jay-1-1605196656590.jpg
Source: MTV

Jay first competed on The Challenge: Total Madness, where he was targeted almost from day one. Now that he’s no longer a rookie, he may be out to prove himself.

Josh Martinez

ch36_josh-1-1605196711203.jpg
Source: MTV

Josh doesn’t have a stellar Challenge track record, but he has competed in three other seasons. Maybe the former Big Brother winner can come out on top this time around.

Kam Williams

ch36_kam-1-1605196794270.jpg
Source: MTV

Kam has never won a season of The Challenge, but she has competed in four other seasons before The Challenge: Double Agents.

Kaycee Clark

ch36_kaycee-1-1605196839193.jpg
Source: MTV

Kaycee proved herself as a top tier competitor on both Big Brother and one season of The Challenge. Most fans won't be surprised to see her return for Double Agents.

Kyle Christie

ch36_kyle-1-1605196946824.jpg
Source: MTV

Kyle is a fierce competitor, but he’s also a troublemaker. Put those together and you’ve got the perfect player for a season of backstabbing, spying, and lying.

Leroy Garrett

ch36_leroy-1-1605197033053.jpg
Source: MTV

In August 2020, Leroy and Kam celebrated a year together. Hopefully competing on The Challenge at the same time will bring them even closer together rather than drive them apart.

Nany Gonzalez

ch36_nanny-1-1605197189017.jpg
Source: MTV

Nany has always been a solid player on The Challenge and this marks her 10th season competing.

Nelson Thomas

ch36_nelson-1-1605197360359.jpg
Source: MTV

Sometimes being a cocky player on The Challenge can be your undoing. Just ask Nelson, whose own over-abundance of confidence has sometimes messed with his game.

Nicole Zanatta

ch36_nicole-1-1605198120504.jpg
Source: MTV

Nicole has made the rounds with a few different MTV reality shows and with this being her third Challenge so far, she is sure to bring the drama.

Theresa Gonzalez

ch36_theresa-1-1605198068114.jpg
Source: MTV

The last time Theresa competed on The Challenge was in 2014. And while this is her seventh time overall, she may be a little rusty.

Tori Deal

ch36_tori-1-1605198014642.jpg
Source: MTV

Tori is another Challenge vet who not many fans will be surprised to see back for more.

Wes Bergmann

ch36_wes-1-1605198000738.jpg
Source: MTV

Literally no one will be shocked to see Wes back for more blood, sweat, and chances at part of the $1 million Challenge prize.

Amber Borzotra

ch36__amberb_r-1605198475007.jpg
Source: MTV

Amber competed in Season 14 of Big Brother, where she came in 12th place.

Gabby Allen

ch36_gabby-1-1-1605198333931.jpg
Source: MTV

Gabby is from both Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother UK. This means she could either come in with a chip on her shoulder or the experience to go far on The Challenge.

Joseph Allen

ch36_joseph-1-2-1605198451837.jpg
Source: Instagram

Joseph was a singer on America’s Got Talent. How that correlates with his role on The Challenge is vastly unclear.

Lio Rush

ch36_lio-1-1605197680717.jpg
Source: MTV

Lio was once a WWE wrestler and if that doesn't qualify him to get far as a competition beast, nothing does.

Lolo Jones

ch36_lolo-1-1605197522207.jpg
Source: MTV

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother might remember seeing Lolo Jones compete in Season 2. But she’s also an Olympic athlete, so there’s that.

Mechie Harris

ch36_mechie-1-1605197529622.jpg
Source: MTV

Mechie is a musician and was on Ex on the Beach. Neither of those quite prepare one for The Challenge, however.

Nam Vo

ch36_nam-1-1605197238488.jpg
Source: MTV

Nam is a fitness model who was on Ultimate Beastmaster. It's safe to say he could go far on The Challenge, even as a rookie.

Natalie Anderson

ch36_natalie-1-1605197385224.jpg
Source: MTV

Survivor is one of those shows that can legitimately prepare players for The Challenge and since Natalie was on both Survivor and The Amazing Race, she certainly stands a chance.

Olivia "Liv" Jawando

ch36_liv-1-1605197666469.jpg
Source: MTV

Liv was on Shipwrecked, a reality dating show. Sadly, it’s not exactly The Challenge, so she is going to have a lot to prove.

The Challenge: Double Agents was filmed in Iceland and features competitions that will force players to go against both friends and foes. And it may not be clear right away which competitors truly have each other’s backs.

