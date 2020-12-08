'The Challenge: Double Agents' Was Filmed in a Gorgeous Location

MTV's The Challenge is back for its 36th season and is entertaining fans with more jaw-dropping challenges, backstabbing moments, and loads of drama. The reality competition series, which has been titled Double Agents this season, will feature returning veteran players as well as challengers from other shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, Are You the One?, and America’s Got Talent.

These contestants will battle it out for a chance to win the $1 million prize. But competing in the finale, let alone making it to that stage in the series, will be no easy feat.

If you're a fan of the MTV competition show and have watched the Double Agents trailer, you know that this season will have the contestants jumping out of airplanes, swimming in icy cold water (with icebergs), searching through underground caves, and much more.

So, where exactly was The Challenge: Double Agents filmed? Keep reading to find out more!