'The Challenge: Total Madness' Is Housing Contestants in an Underground Bunker

MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness could not be coming at a better time. Not only is the title of the reality competition’s 35th season (which premieres on April 1) fitting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show also provides a welcome respite from the anxieties crowding our psyche during these uncertain times.

Back in October, we found out the location for Total Madness, and according to one veteran contestant, it's the most brutal living situation he’s ever experienced on the series.