Nilsa Lost Her Dad Shortly Before Filming 'Floribama Shore' Season 4

Not only did Nilsa leave home to film Floribama Shore Season 4 not too long after her father's death, but she did so while being pregnant. It meant the season would be harder than ever for her, especially because she was away from family, friends, and her boyfriend, the father of her baby. Nilsa opened up to Us Weekly about the difficulties of filming the show sober . And, as to be expected, it was a different experience.

Nilsa explained that it was hard at times, especially because she had already gone through so much before she agreed to go on vacation with her co-stars. But, she added, it actually helped prepare her for motherhood.

"I need to be grateful because filming this time around, while pregnant, really prepared me for motherhood," she told the outlet. "It's like I had six drunk kids at all times. I gotta make sure they stay alive."

