Kortni Gilson left 'Floribama Shore' due to mental health concerns.

The premiere of the first trailer for Season 4 of Floribama Shore already has fans excited for what promises to be nothing less than an explosive iteration into the notorious reality series.

With a host of new rules and regulations due to COVID-19 that weren't variables in past seasons, the fourth rendition of the show is going to look a lot different than what viewers are used to. Besides the coronavirus-related changes, however, there is one other notable difference in the new season, and that is the noted omission of series mainstay Kortni Gilson, who departed the program at the end of Season 3.

So the questions remain, what happened to Kortni that caused her to leave Floribama Shore, and is her departure really permanent? Here's a breakdown of what she has shared and what's known about the upcoming episodes.

"I thought I had been rock bottom before, but that was an all-time low," she revealed in the candid discussion. "After the cameras were off, I was talking about sexual assault that happened to me and how I wasn't okay."

Per MTV News , Kortni spoke to Dr. Drew about what caused her to make the decision to abandon her role. At the time, she spoke about hitting "rock bottom" and the profound effect it had on her life, sharing intimate details she hadn't opened up about before.

In January 2020, Kortni decided that she had to depart Floribama Shore to "get some help" due to high anxiety and the fact that there was "so much going on" in her life at the time that she could not focus on participating in the reality program.

'Floribama Shore' Season 4 will not include Kortni according to the trailer.

Due to the mental health concerns at the beginning of 2020, Kortni opted out of the program, meaning that she will seemingly take no part in season 4 of Floribama Shore, which has been taped and edited for months. Per the network's official synopsis, fans can expect to see some wild events in Season 4 regardless of Kortni's participation. "The new season picks up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach, Fl.," the description leads off before naming every involved castmate besides Kortni.

The general overview continues to explain that "With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head-on. During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before."