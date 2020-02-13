We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Josh Buoni Is Returning to 'Floribama Shore' — and Not Everyone Is Happy About It

As with its predecessor Jersey Shore, there is no lack of drama in MTV's Floribama Shore. There are wild parties that result in drunken one-night stands. There are disagreements that end in fist fights. And lately, it seems there's a whole lotta ganging up on one cast member in particular: Jeremiah Buoni. Which is why in the Feb. 13 episode of the series, Jeremiah brings in his brother Josh Buoni for moral support.

Given Josh's history with one Floribama Shore regular, not everyone is happy about Jeremiah's brother visiting the house. In fact, most of them are planning on going out of their way to avoid Josh.