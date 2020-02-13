We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'House Hunters' Found This Trio the Perfect House With a "Throuple's Kitchen"

If you thought house hunting was hard, imagine adding a third partner's preferences to the mix. The hit HGTV show House Hunters just premiered an episode featuring a throuple looking for a new home to move into.

This is the show's first polyamorous relationship, and the episode proved, with a little communication, even a trio can settle on the right home for them.

Brian, Lori and Geli are 'House Hunters's first throuple and they're looking for their dream home.

The episode, titled "Three's Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs," introduced Brian, Lori, and Angellica (or Geli for short). Lori and Brian had been a couple for years and later introduced Geli into the mix.

"Lori and I got married in 2002, and we have two kids..." Brian said on the episode. "I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual... and so we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives."