Who Is Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina? Inside Their Relationship

Who Is Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina? Inside Their RelationshipBy Joseph Allen
Cardi B seemed to come out of nowhere. The rapper has made herself a household name through a combination of talent, charisma, and force of will. Although there are plenty of people who know Cardi, there are fewer who know anything about anyone else in her family, which includes her sister, Hennessy Carolina.
Who is Cardi B’s sister Hennessy?
Although she isn’t the international phenomenon that her sister is, Hennessy has worked as a model and taken time to create a solid base of support on social media. Cardi’s sister also has her own fashion line. She teamed up with Boohoo to launch the line, which came out in 2018. In addition to her involvement in promoting and designing the line, Hennessy also modeled the clothes.
The campaign’s theme was “No More Parties,” and it featured Hennessy in empty party venues wearing all of the different looks from her line. Most of the clothes in her line feature bright colors prominently, and seem to be in line with what her sister Cardi might wear. They’re definitely not subtle.
Hennessy is the reason Cardi B has her name.
Hennessy may also want to consider a career in branding, since she’s the reason we know Cardi B by that name. Cardi’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, but Hennessy called her Bacardi growing up. Hennessy was named after alcohol, and she wanted her sister to be as well.
As she rose to a prominent rap career, Cardi B began going by that name after she simply put the B in Bacardi at the end. It’s a clever way to avoid any copyright claims. The rapper, who is four years older than her sister, seems to have remained quite close with Hennessy in spite of her burgeoning musical career.
The two sisters are so close, in fact, that Hennessy accidentally revealed her sister’s child’s gender before Cardi was ready to make the announcement publicly. When Cardi announced her pregnancy, Hennessy wrote a sweet letter on social media suggesting that she couldn’t wait to become an aunt and smother the baby in affection. Siblings can end up with strained relationships, especially as they become adults and develop families. Here’s hoping Hennessy and Cardi remain close for years to come.
Modeling isn’t Hennessy’s only talent
While Cardi may have staked her public persona on her skills as a rapper, her sister is drawing from a wider range of skills. In addition to modeling, Hennessy is also a skilled makeup artist, as evidenced by a recent video posted on Cardi’s Instagram in which she says that she no longer needs a makeup artist because her sister did a perfect job.
Hennessy is only 23, but she’s already accumulating a vast array of skills. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that her sister is one of the most famous rappers on the planet. Still, it seems that Hennessy is working to make a name for herself outside the world of hip hop.
