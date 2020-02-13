We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Who Is Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina? Inside Their Relationship

Cardi B seemed to come out of nowhere. The rapper has made herself a household name through a combination of talent, charisma, and force of will. Although there are plenty of people who know Cardi, there are fewer who know anything about anyone else in her family, which includes her sister, Hennessy Carolina

Who is Cardi B’s sister Hennessy?

Although she isn’t the international phenomenon that her sister is, Hennessy has worked as a model and taken time to create a solid base of support on social media. Cardi’s sister also has her own fashion line. She teamed up with Boohoo to launch the line, which came out in 2018. In addition to her involvement in promoting and designing the line, Hennessy also modeled the clothes. 