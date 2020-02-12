We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
noah4-1581542164930.png
Source: Instagram

Noah Centineo Has Been Sober for Two Years Now

Internet heartthrob and To All the Boys I've Loved Before love interest Noah Centineo has dazzled fans with his not-so-deep Tumblr-esque tweets and smoldering Instagram photos.

But while Noah has seemed like the perfect boyfriend a girl could dream of (have you seen Peter Kavinsky?), he's been honest lately, that off-camera, things aren't always perfect.

Noah even opened up to Harper's Bazaar about his decision to go sober and how he now handles his problems without substances.

Noah went sober the day before he turned 21.

Right after moving to Los Angeles, before he landed his first recurring acting gig on The Fosters, Noah admitted that he quickly turned to partying and developed some not-so-great habits.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” he told the outlet.