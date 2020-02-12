Noah Centineo Has Been Sober for Two Years Now

Internet heartthrob and To All the Boys I've Loved Before love interest Noah Centineo has dazzled fans with his not-so-deep Tumblr-esque tweets and smoldering Instagram photos.

But while Noah has seemed like the perfect boyfriend a girl could dream of (have you seen Peter Kavinsky?), he's been honest lately, that off-camera, things aren't always perfect.

Noah even opened up to Harper's Bazaar about his decision to go sober and how he now handles his problems without substances.