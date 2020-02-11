We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix

Noah Centineo Wants His 'To All the Boys' Dad Be Played by His Doppelganger

The sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, (aka, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) is out tomorrow, and our hearts are ready to welcome back Lara Jean, Peter Kavinsky, Mr. Covey, and obviously Lara Jean's sister Kitty. We're also ready to be introduced to John McClaren, one of the boys who was sent Lara Jean's love letter (thanks to Kitty). In P.S. I Still Love You he shows up and seems to want to sweep Lara Jean off her feet. Obviously, Peter is not OK with that. 

But there are other pieces of the puzzle we hope P.S. I Still Love You gets to. Mainly, fans want to meet Peter's dad. 