Noah Centineo Wants His 'To All the Boys' Dad Be Played by His Doppelganger

After someone tweeted that Noah looks like Mark, Noah responded in one of GQ's "Actually Me" series clips, saying, "It's not just you. Casting directors always compare me to him. I even think that I could have been a young Mark Ruffalo. I even think I am Mark Ruffalo and space and time is just a weird thing we can't understand." He added, "I want him to play the dad in the sequel. Mark?" Noah has also told Buzzfeed, "Since I was 15 years old and acting I've been compared to him. A lot of people say we have the same mannerisms and little quirks."