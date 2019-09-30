20 Celebrity Doppelgängers That Are More Than a Little Freaky

How often have you thought it was Javier Bardem in a movie that actually starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Nearlyevery time Minka Kelly's on screen, I believe it's Leighton Meester. And vice versa. There are some celebrities that just look freakily alike! They are not limited to the ones on this list, but we still found 20 pairs for you. And they're weirdly unsettling.

Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving

When the trailer for Ready or Not dropped a few months ago, the first prevailing reaction I heard was, "Wait, that's not Margot Robbie?!" Turns out Samara Weaving and Margot Robbie share a face. And this isn't Robbie's only celebrity doppelgänger. She's been compared to Jaime Pressly before too.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem

This is the classic handsome man mixup. It's happened to the best of us. But to clear things up once and for all, Javier Bardem is the Spanish star of films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the bat-wielding villain Negan on The Walking Dead.

Nina Dobrev and Emmanuelle Chriqui

No, this is not the same person in two different outfits. It's actually two different people. On the left is Nina Dobrev, Canadian actress. On the right is Emmanuelle Chriqui, Canadian actress. Oh, wait, that doesn't help. Just believe me. They're different women!

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

Sure, I had to go back into the archives to find a picture of Katy Perry with dark hair, but the resemblance between the pop queen and the queen of quirk, Zooey Deschanel, is undeniable. They get you with those giant, blue doe eyes.

Kyle Richards and Kacey Musgraves

Kyle Richards rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Orange County and Kacey Musgraves is a country sensation. And while there is quite an age difference, they totally look like they could be related.

Zach Braff and Dax Shepard

This is a weird one because I don't think of Zach Braff and Dax Shepard looking similar, but then when you see the pictures, you can't deny it. They're twins! Plus, they both play the lovable goofball extremely well.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid

Wow, this is a pair that I never considered, but they truly do look insanely alike. Jennifer Lawrence and model Bella Hadid look more similar to each other than Bella does to her actual sister, Gigi.

John Mayer and Antoni Porowski

John Mayer may be a singer-songwriter while Antoni teaches grown man-babies to make avocado toast on Queer Eye, but they truly do look very similar. It's those deep-set, wistful eyes.

Gus Kenworthy and Richard Madden

Gus Kenworthy is an Olympic skier, but you could have told me he was Game of Thrones and The Bodyguard star Richard Madden and I wouldn't have blinked an eye. I think I just would have thought, Huh, I guess Robb Stark has been working out.

Harry Connick, Jr. and Jonathan Scott

Now, obviously, Harry Connick, Jr. doesn't just resemble Jonathan Scott. He also looks like Jonathan's twin, the other Property Brother, Drew. But Jonathan's hair is more similar to Harry's, so we went with him for the picture.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightly

I only vaguely see this one, but apparently, Natalie and Keira get mistaken for each other all the time. Maybe it's one of those things that you have to see in person to believe.

Alicia Silverstone and Maggie Lawson

Now this one, I can believe. I have definitely mixed up Alicia Silverstone and Maggie Lawson before. But while Alicia is known for Clueless and Batman & Robin and Book Club, Maggie is best known as Juliet from Psych. Similar faces and similar careers, which doesn't help things.

Melissa Benoist and Blake Lively

Melissa Benoist is Supergirl, and Blake Lively is, well, Blake Lively. But they totally look alike! Melissa kind of looks like a young, Sisterhood of the traveling Pants era Blake, before she was married to Ryan Reynolds, when she was very pretty but not yet one of the most glamorous people on the planet.

Julie Bowen and Elizabeth Banks

Julie Bowen stars on Modern Family and you've seen Elizabeth Banks in everything from Wet Hot American Summer to The Hunger Games to Pitch Perfect. They have sort of similar hair and vibes, but in my mind, they're very different.

Darren Criss and Kit Harington

I don't think I realized until today just how much Darren Criss (Glee, American Crime Story) looks like Kit Harington. I guess I, just like Jon Snow, know nothing. They could be the same person!

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Of the red-headed pairs that always get mistaken for each other, I think Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard look more like each other than Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. But ever since Jurassic World, which was Bryce's true breakout role, they're pretty easy to tell apart.

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

It's easier to tell Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton apart when Zoe's in her Guardians of the Galaxy makeup (i.e. when her entire body is covered in bright green stuff). These two stunning women look very similar...very similarly gorgeous.

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

Truly this is the toughest pair on the list to tell apart. The only thing I know that's different about them is that it's Leighton Meester in Gossip Girl. Truly, these two need to star in a Parent Trap like movie of their own because they look like they could be identical twins.

Young Mick Jagger and Harry Styles

People say that Harry Styles resembles a young Mick Jagger, and I sort of see it. But I think the resemblance might be more in their star power and their style than in their actual features.

Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard

