15 Celebrities With Amazing Hidden Talents

The fact that your favorite celebs are talented shouldn't escape you — how else did they get famous? But a few stars are so ridiculously skilled, they could easily be known for something entirely different from the skill that put them on the map. Here are 15 celebrities with some prodigious talents up their sleeves.

1. Terry Crews

Terry Crews might make his paycheck being a TV host and comedic actor, but those abilities merely scratch the surface of what he's capable of. Clearly he was at one point a gifted athlete, since his talents brought him to the NFL. But the 50-year old has heaps of artistic abilitt. In fact, he worked for a time as a courtroom sketch artist. From time to time, he shares his work on Instagram. And as if that wasn't enough talent for ya, Terry also plays the flute!

1. Geena Davis

While you might expect baseball to be the sport Geena Davis excels at, the League of Their Own star was actually one of the weaker players in the cast. However, there's nobody in Hollywood who can touch her when it comes to archery. Geena took up the sport in 1997 and got so good at it within a two-year span, she nearly made it onto the US. Olympic team for the Sydney Olympics. In the tryout, Geena placed 24th out of 300 hopefuls.

1. Christina Hendricks

Source: AMC

That scene in season 3 of Mad Men where Joan plays "C'est Magnifique" on the accordion? It seems that scene was written expressly to show off Christina's natural musical talent with the instrument. However, in 2015 she admitted she hadn't played in a few years.

1. Kendall Jenner

Source: YouTube

Kendall makes some of the most convincing bird calls I've ever heard! The model has shown off her party trick on a few talk shows and in her Vogue "73 Questions" interview, and it never ceases to impress me.

1. Ed O'Neill

Source: Twitter (@RenerGracie) (L-R) Rorion Gracie, Ed O'Neill, C.M. Punk, Rener Gracie

The Modern Family star may not seem threatening but he's got lethal fighting skills. That's because Ed has a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. He ranks earning his black belt in 2007 among his proudest life accomplishments, apart from his children. Contrary to popular belief, a black belt isn't the highest distinction in martial arts, but it is an incredible accomplishment few practitioners achieve.

1. Kristen Wiig

Source: Getty Images

Another funny actor with a talent for drawing, Kristen majored in fine arts at the University of Arizona and still picks up the pencil and sketchpad from time to time. While in school, she even took a summer job drawing client’s post-surgery bodies at a plastic surgery clinic.

1. Reese Witherspoon

Reese has been acting since she was a kid, but her talent in gymnastics could have taken her career in a very different direction. The muscle memory from her seven years of training as a kid likely helped her portray a circus performer convincingly in Water for Elephants.

1. Adam Levine

Source: YouTube

Speaking of acrobats, the Maroon 5 frontman has some impressive balancing skills. Adam has shown off his talent on The Voice and various talk show appearances, balancing objects like traffic cones and even host James Corden on his face. OK, so it was just a cardboard cut-out, but still, pretty impressive. Perhaps being a skilled yogi has helped him achieve such exceptional equilibrium!

1. Colin Farrell

Source: YouTube

While it seems an unlikely skill for an Irish film star, Colin Farrell used to be a line dance instructor. This fact has been trotted out a couple of times in talk show interviews, and so far nobody has gotten him to show off his skills, but luckily this vintage footage from a Spanish language travel show proves it!

1. Pierce Brosnan

Source: YouTube

In addition to having a license to kill, Pierce Brosnan is also a professional fire eater. He has shown off the skill a few times, most notably on The Muppets, but he didn't come out of that incident unscathed. Apparently, the prop master suggested he use white gas instead of kerosene for one take. The fuel definitely burned brighter but also caused him to sustain some serious blisters in his mouth.

1. Justin Bieber

Source: YouTube

Sure, there are people who can do it much faster, but Justin's Rubik's Cube skills are definitely well above average. The "What Do You Mean?" singer can solve the complicated puzzle in under two minutes.

1. Charlize Theron

Source: Getty Images

The actress got her start in modeling, but her first dream was to be a prima ballerina. In fact, she was so accomplished, she was accepted to the illustrious Joffrey Ballet School. A knee injury ended her dancing career, however, and like any good dancer, she learned to pivot to other talents. However, she can still definitely cut a rug, as she demonstrated when she and Channing Tatum danced in a tribute to movie musicals at the 2013 Oscars.

1. Mike Rowe

From his rugged, blue collar looks, you wouldn't know it, but former Dirty jobs jost Mike Rowe trained to be an opera singer and even performed professionally with the Baltimore Metropolitan Opera. He is also an honorary member of the Barbershop Harmony Society

1. Bob Dylan

Source: Getty Images

Poet, troubadour... welder? It's true, this Nobel laureate has a talent for blacksmithery and had welded some amazing iron structures out of scrap metal. A 2014 London exhibition called "Mood Swings" showcased his sculpture work including the gorgeous gates on the right in the photo split above.

1. Jessie J