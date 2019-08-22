16 Celebrities Who Have Been Married (and Divorced) 4 Times or More

Each of these 16 stars have taken four or more trips down the aisle, only to end up in divorce court most of the time.

Marriage isn't easy, especially when you're living life in the spotlight. That may be why so many celebrity marriages end in divorce. Yet a few seem to have such abundant optimism that they keep getting up and trying again, only to bench nearly enough exes to fill a basketball team.

Larry King — 8

Source: Getty Images





Longtime CNN personality Larry King has been married more times than Henry VIII, with seven wives and eight marriages. His third wife, Alene Akins, was also his fifth after his brief marriage to Mickey Sutphin. Larry's first marriage in 1952 to Freda Miller ended in annulment a year later. His most recent marriage to Shawn Southwick is by far his longest. Nevertheless, after nearly 22 years of marriage, Larry has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Elizabeth Taylor — 8

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Elizabeth Taylor with Eddie Fisher (no. 4); Richard Burton (nos. 5 and 6); Michael Wilding (no. 7)





The late Liz Taylor was pretty much synonymous with multiple marriages. Like Larry, she had eight weddings and seven spouses, having made two attempts with Richard Burton. The Cleopatra star's first marriage to hotel heir Conrad Hilton, Jr. lasted just 8 months, followed by Michael Wilding, with whom she had two children and more than five years of marriage. Her third marriage to Mike Todd ended with his tragic death and led to her affair and eventual marriage to actor Eddie Fisher, who had been married to Debbie Reynolds. Their relationship was the scandal of the '60s. After two attempts at happiness with Richard Burton, Liz made two more trips down the aisle with John Warner and Larry Fortensky. Following her 1996 divorce from Larry, Liz threw in the towel.

Zsa Zsa Gabor — 9

Source: Getty Images





For as much guff as Liz got for her multiple marriages, she was surpassed by socialite-slash-actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. The Hungarian beauty queen married nine times, with her last marriage, to Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, ending with her death. Her widower was 26 years her junior. In a strange coincidence, one of Zsa Zsa's exes was Conrad Hilton, Sr., father of Liz Taylor's first husband. However, Zsa Zsa and Liz's stints as members of the Hilton clan didn't overlap, so they were never in-laws.

Bonny Lee Bakley — 10

Source: Find a Grave, Getty Images (L): Bonny Lee Bakley (R): Robert Blake





Zsa Zsa Gabor still isn't No. 1 for marriages in Hollywood, though. That honor belongs to Bonny Lee Bakley, who was something of a serial bride before marrying her tenth and final husband, Baretta star Robert Blake. Unfortunately, that marriage ended with her untimely death in 2001. Bonny's husband was charged for the murder, but his trial ended in an acquittal, though a jury in a civil suit later found him liable and ordered him to pay $30 million to Bonnie's family.

Richard Pryor — 7

Source: Getty Images





The comedy legend made no secret about his personal demons — in fact they were a major part of his act. Along with problems with drugs and alcohol, he had problems with making marriage work, racking up seven marriages to five women. After divorcing his fourth wife, Jennifer Lee, in 1982, Richard Pryor had two attempts with Flynn Belaine in 1986 and 1990, lasting nine months and 15 months, respectively. Then he took up again with Jennifer in 2001, to whom he remained married until his death in 2005.

Gary Oldman — 5

Source: Getty Images Gary Oldman (R), with his wife, author Gisele Schmidt (L).





This celebrated British actor is currently on his fifth marriage to writer Gisele Schmidt, who is 12 years his senior. Previously, he was wed to first wife Lesley Manville from 1987 to 1990, immediately followed by a two-year marriage to Uma Thurman. In 1997 he married Donya Fiorentino and divorced a third time in 2001. His fourth marriage, to Alexandra Edenborough, lasted from 2008 to 2015.

James Cameron — 5

Source: Getty Images (L-R): James Cameron With Kathryn Bigelow (no. 3); Linda Hamilton (no. 4); Suzy Amis (no. 5)





You know what they say, unlucky in love, lucky at the box office. OK, nobody says that, but director James Cameron is far better at producing record-shattering blockbusters than happy marriages. He has been married five times, first to Sharon Williams from 1978 to 1984, followed by producer Gale Anne Hurd (1985-1989), director Kathryn Bigelow (1989-1991), Terminator actress Linda Hamilton (1987-1989) and finally to his fifth and current wife Suzy Amis since 2000. His last divorce was a bit of a scandal, however. Though their marriage was brief, Linda and James were together for nearly a decade, but according to Linda, her ex had an affair with his current wife while she starred as Rose's granddaughter Lizzy Calvert in Titanic.

Billy Bob Thornton — 6

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Billy Bob Thornton with Angelina Jolie (no. 5); Connie Angland (no. 6)





While none of his other marriages has been quite as memorable as his union with Angelina Jolie, that highly publicized relationship was far from Billy Bob's first rodeo. In fact, it was his fifth. The Arkansas native married six times total, and as of this writing he's still going strong with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, whom he wed in 2014. Here's hoping he was wrong when he claimed in an interview that same year that marriage "doesn't work" for him.

Sean Bean — 5

Source: Getty Images

Actor Sean Bean has become somewhat of a meme for playing characters who meet untimely demises, most notably Boromir in Lord of the Rings and Ned Stark on Game of Thrones. As it turns out, quite a few of his marriages have also met premature ends, and he's currently on his fifth.

Martin Scorcese — 5

Source: Getty Images

The Goodfellas and Wolf of Wall Street director has been married to his current wife, Helen, since 1999, but he has four divorces preceding this 20-year union. His exes include second wife Julia Cameron (author of The Artist's Way) and actress Isabella Rossellini, his third.

Pamela Anderson — 4

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon

Though she only has three ex husbands, the Baywatch star has been married four times, most infamously to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1994 to 1998 and to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. She married professional poker player Rick Salomon in Vegas in 2007 but had the marriage annulled less than six months later citing fraud as the reason. Clearly they set aside their differences for a time, because they remarried in 2014, only for Pam to file for divorce months after announcing they had remarried.

Barbara Walters — 4

Source: Getty Images

If you haven't noticed by now, there's a major trend among celebs who've married four times or more: marrying (and divorcing) the same person twice. Count the former host of The View among them, with four marriages to three husbands. Her first marriage, in 1955, ended less than a year later in an annulment. She was married to second husband Lee Guber from 1963 to 1976 and they adopted her only daughter, Jacqueline. After that, she tried marriage twice with Lorimar Television CEO Merv Adelson, from 1981 to 1984 and again from 1986 to 1992. Since then, Babs has stayed single.

Christie Brinkley (and Billy Joel!) — 4

Source: Getty Images

Each of these former spouses have four marriages under their belts. The Uptown Girl and her former Piano Man were both on their second marriages when they wed in 1985, having previously been married to Jean-François Allaux and Elizabeth Weber Small, respectively. After nine years of marriage, they split in 1994, and Christie married Richard Taubman — mere months after the divorce became final. She divorced a third time, less than a year later, months after giving birth to her son, Jack Paris Brinkley Taubman. Despite the weird timeline of Christie's second and third marriages, she and Billy remained good friends and coparents to their daughter, Alexa Ray. In fact, Christie attended Billy's wedding to his third wife, Katie Lee. And Billy was present when Christie went on to marry her fourth husband, Peter Cook, in 1996. She and Peter reached a divorce settlement in 2008, days after their daughter Sailor turned 10. As for Billy, he married his fourth and current wife, Alexis Roderick in 2015. They share two daughters, Delia Rose and Remy Anne Joel.

Lisa Marie Presley — 4

Source: Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley and Mike Lockwood

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie has been married four times. She had two kids with first husband Danny Keough, including actress Riley Keough. The couple split in 1994 after less than six years of marriage. Her second and third marriages were far more high profile. Next came second husband Michael Jackson, just days after her first marriage ended. They divorced in 1996. While engaged to musician John Oszajca, Lisa met Nicolas Cage and must have fallen in love at first sight. She broke off the engagement and married Nic in 2002, but they filed for divorce three months later, settling in 2004. Most recently, Lisa Marie was married to musician and producer Michael Lockwood in 2006. They had twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, in 2008, but she filed for divorce in 2016.

Kelsey Grammer — 4

Source: Getty Images Kelsey and Camille Grammer (no. 3); Kelsey and Kayte Walsh (no. 4)

Frasier Crane may have been a psychiatrist, but he was definitely no marriage counselor. Kelsey has been married four times so far, first to Doreen Alderman, with whom he fathered his eldest daughter, Spencer. They divorced in 1990, but had been estranged for six years prior to that.