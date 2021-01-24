Who Are All of Larry King's 7 Ex-Wives? His Most Recent Divorce Was in 2019

After 22 years of marriage, Larry filed for divorced from Shawn Southwick King, his seventh wife, in 2019.

The couple had two sons together (Chance, who's 21, and Cannon, who's 20). According to The Blast, which first reported on the divorce, Larry filed for divorce in August 2019 due to "irreconcilable differences." Larry and Shawn have been separated since June 6, 2019. Sources say Shawn was having an affair, and Larry was understandably "distraught." However, this hasn't been proven.