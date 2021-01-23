Two of Larry King’s Children Died Within Three Weeks of Each Other

In the wake of Larry King's death in January 2021, people were curious about the legacy the veteran newscaster left behind. Sadly, two of Larry King’s kids — his daughter Chaia King and his son Andy King — died within the span of three weeks in 2020. What's more is those losses came after a turbulent year during which Larry suffered a stroke and filed for divorce from Shawn Southwick King, his wife of 22 years.

Let's take a closer look at the TV/radio host's family.