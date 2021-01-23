What Happened to Larry King? The Journalist Was 87 at the Time of His Death

Larry King with Oprah Winfrey on 'Larry King Live' in 2007.

Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger to Jewish immigrants in Brooklyn, N.Y., Larry started his career in 1957 with a job as a disc jockey at WAHR-AM in Miami, according to CNN . In 1978, he launched the syndicated late-night radio show The Larry King Show which spread from 28 cities to 118 cities within five years and won a Peabody Award in 1982.

In 1985, Larry launched Larry King Live on CNN, a show that became the cable network's most-watched program as Larry conducted more than 30,000 interviews — including chats with every sitting president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama.

Larry left CNN in 2011 and cofounded the on-demand television network Ora TV, through which he hosted the shows Larry King Now and Politicking With Larry King.

The journalist also wrote a USA Today column that ran for nearly 20 years and famously featured his rambling thoughts and non-sequiturs.