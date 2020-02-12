Lara Jean Ends Up With This Lucky Guy in the 'To All the Boys' Sequel (SPOILERS)

But when Lara Jean talks to Gen, her ex-best friend confesses that Peter is supporting her while her parents are going through a difficult divorce because he too can relate to that situation. She admits that Peter tells her constantly how much he loves Lara Jean.

Despite knowing that Peter is still desperately in love with her, she ends up kissing John Ambrose — which only solidifies for her how much she only wants Peter. In the end, Lara Jean returns to Peter, deciding that he is her only love.