Source: Netflix

Lara Jean Ends Up With This Lucky Guy in the 'To All the Boys' Sequel (SPOILERS)

Whether you're a 13-year-old girl or a 38-year-old man, there's a pretty likely chance you watched To All the Boys I Loved Before on Netflix — because really — who hasn't? The rom-com, based on a YA novel, stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. And in all seriousness, it was probably the most charming film I watched in all of 2018.

With the sequel now on Netflix, avid fans like myself may be a little hesitant to get invested in the story without knowing who Lara Jean does end up with in To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You. What kinds of trouble will Kitty get herself into this time? Here is everything you should know about the film's love triangle and who Lara Jean picks in the end. But beware: there are some serious spoilers ahead.