Lara Jean Ends up With [SPOILER] at the End of the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Series

Lara Jean Ends up With [SPOILER] at the End of the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' SeriesBy Jamie Lerner
Netflix knew what they were doing with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before when it captured all of our hearts and minds, while giving us a new teen heartthrob. And lucky for Netflix, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on a trilogy, and No. 3 is set to release on Netflix this February. After the romantic turmoil in the second installation, we are already anticipating the plot of To All the Boys: Always and Forever.
If the film series stays as true to the books as it already has, we can definitely expect some more romantic teen drama, which is exactly what we’ve signed up for. As far as how the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book ends, we may not be all that surprised. If that’s already too much information, proceed with caution, because there are major To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 spoilers ahead.
‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before 3’ carries on the plot from the first two books.
In the third installment of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, subtitled Always and Forever, Lara Jean and Peter are in love in their senior year of high school. And what’s a teen high school romance without the imminent threat of college tearing the lovebirds apart? (It doesn’t exist.) Lara Jean and Peter both apply to their dream school, University of Virginia, and while Peter gets in on an athletic scholarship, Lara Jean gets rejected.
The plot takes off from there as Lara Jean and Peter’s impending separation looms ahead. Lara Jean is put on the waitlist of University of North Carolina, but gets into William & Mary, which is pretty close to UVA. Peter gets Lara Jean excited about going to W&M, when she can visit him at UVA every weekend, and eventually transfer, but once she’s taken off the waitlist at UNC, that all changes.
The plot of ‘Always and Forever’ takes some turns.
While all this is happening, Lara Jean’s dad asks his daughters for permission to marry his girlfriend, Trina, who he started dating in the second installment, foreshadowing the perfect setting for a traditional Shakespearean comedy finale — a wedding. As Lara Jean decides to follow her gut instead of her boyfriend and go to UNC, her and Peter’s relationship is tested again when she’s ready to lose her virginity, but he isn’t.
Peter’s mother then asks Lara Jean to break up with her son because he is considering following her to UNC. It’s a twist on high school sweethearts making sacrifices to stay together through college with the boy following the girl, and Lara Jean drunkenly does it. As we know, nothing good happens when drunk, but Lara Jean hadn’t learned to expect that yet.
The ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before 3’ book ends how we might expect.
Like any teen romance, the ending can’t be too sad. Although the big conflict blows up and Lara Jean breaks up with her high school sweetheart, this breaks her heart. Her soon-to-be stepmother encourages her to tell Peter how she really feels. And like the previous To All the Boys I've Loved Before books, it falls on Lara Jean to step up and be open with her vulnerability. And just like the two books before To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean takes the leap.
At her father’s wedding, Peter shows up, and Lara Jean has the chance to admit her true feelings, and that she still loves him. While most high school sweethearts can’t always figure out how to make it work when they go to separate colleges, we know Peter and Lara Jean are special. The book ends with Lara Jean confident that the two of them will make it work.
