Lara Jean Ends up With [SPOILER] at the End of the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Series

Like any teen romance, the ending can’t be too sad. Although the big conflict blows up and Lara Jean breaks up with her high school sweetheart, this breaks her heart. Her soon-to-be stepmother encourages her to tell Peter how she really feels. And like the previous To All the Boys I've Loved Before books, it falls on Lara Jean to step up and be open with her vulnerability. And just like the two books before To All the Boys: Always and Forever , Lara Jean takes the leap.

At her father’s wedding, Peter shows up, and Lara Jean has the chance to admit her true feelings, and that she still loves him. While most high school sweethearts can’t always figure out how to make it work when they go to separate colleges, we know Peter and Lara Jean are special. The book ends with Lara Jean confident that the two of them will make it work.

Watch To All the Boys: Always and Forever on Netflix on Feb. 12 to see if the movie stays true to the book.