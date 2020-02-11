Here's What You Should Know About 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean'

Will Lara Jean find true love, and if yes, with whom?

To All the Boys I've Loved Before chronicles the bookish adolescent's first experiences with dating, capturing her feigned-romance-turned-real relationship with high school hotshot Peter. The sequel revolves around the challenges the two face as a couple. Unfortunately for viewers, it's only the third movie, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, that will reveal how their future pans out. So, what's there to know about the third installment?