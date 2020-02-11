We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's What You Should Know About 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean'

Will Lara Jean find true love, and if yes, with whom? 

To All the Boys I've Loved Before chronicles the bookish adolescent's first experiences with dating, capturing her feigned-romance-turned-real relationship with high school hotshot Peter. The sequel revolves around the challenges the two face as a couple. Unfortunately for viewers, it's only the third movie, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, that will reveal how their future pans out. So, what's there to know about the third installment? 

'Always and Forever, Lara Jean' captures the ending of the young protagonist's story.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before captures the shame-filled aftermath of an unfortunate mishap, charting how Lara Jean (Lana Condor) negates the disastrous impact of her sister's well-meaning, though not particularly privacy-friendly mischief. Kitty (Anna Cathcart) decides to mail out Lara Jean's love letters. To work her way around some potentially awkward conversations, the adolescent devises a genius ploy and initiates a pretend-relationship with Peter, who also has some business to solve. 