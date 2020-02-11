Here's What You Should Know About 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean'By Leila Kozma
Will Lara Jean find true love, and if yes, with whom?
To All the Boys I've Loved Before chronicles the bookish adolescent's first experiences with dating, capturing her feigned-romance-turned-real relationship with high school hotshot Peter. The sequel revolves around the challenges the two face as a couple. Unfortunately for viewers, it's only the third movie, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, that will reveal how their future pans out. So, what's there to know about the third installment?
'Always and Forever, Lara Jean' captures the ending of the young protagonist's story.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before captures the shame-filled aftermath of an unfortunate mishap, charting how Lara Jean (Lana Condor) negates the disastrous impact of her sister's well-meaning, though not particularly privacy-friendly mischief. Kitty (Anna Cathcart) decides to mail out Lara Jean's love letters. To work her way around some potentially awkward conversations, the adolescent devises a genius ploy and initiates a pretend-relationship with Peter, who also has some business to solve.
The fling works out gingerly well, and the two end up together. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You picks up where the first movie left off, detailing the pressing difficulties the young lovers face in their everyday life. To make matters more complicated, one of Lara Jean's old flames, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) makes his grand return. His presence triggers a few jealous tantrums, casting new doubt on Lara Jean's relationship with Peter.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is set to capture Lara Jean's adventures as a high school senior. According to Digital Spy, Jenny Hal's original book of the same name involves an all-summer-long family vacation to Korea, a few a higher-education-related crises, and some debates revolving around moving away.
Although Netflix has yet to release the official trailer or the plot synopsis, it's almost certain that we will get to see more of how Lara Jean's relationship evolves with Peter.
So, when is the release date of 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean'?
Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of the movie. However, according to Digital Spy, it's likely that fans will have to wait a lot less for the third sequel than for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
According to The Georgia Straight, the shooting of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean took place between July 15 and August 20, 2019, in Vancouver, Canada. It's only a matter of time until the streaming platform releases the much-needed details about the third installment.
And so, what about the cast members?
Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and the actress playing Lara Jean's oldest sister, Margot Covey (Janel Parrish), are all expected to make a return. Emilija Baranac, the actress playing Gen, and Madeleine Arthur, the actress playing Christine, will also appear in the new movie. Jordan Fisher's name is notably absent from the list of cast members available on IMDb — though John Ambrose was mentioned in the first promotional video.
We only have one question left: does Lara Jean end up with Peter, or will she fall for fellow Model UN participant John Ambrose?
More from Distractify:
Lara Jean Ends Up With This Lucky Guy in the 'To All the Boys' Sequel (SPOILERS)
'To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2' — the Sequel Comes out Soon!
These Are the Best Galentine's Day Movies on Netflix Right Now
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids
Entertainment
Boston Rob and Amber Are Still Together — and Have Four Daughters!