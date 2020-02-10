These Are the Best Galentine's Day Movies on Netflix Right Now

One of the most important holidays of the year is — hands down— Galentine's Day. The Feb. 13 holiday, brought to life by Parks and Recreation, celebrates female friendships exactly one day before society celebrates romantic relationships, reminding women and womyn around the world to prioritize friendships above all else.

And regardless of how you decide to celebrate your favorite ladies this year, definitely check out the best movies on Netflix right now to watch on Galentine's Day.