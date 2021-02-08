Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Celebrated Their Five-Year Anniversary in 2020

Even though Lana's on-screen chemistry with Noah triggered some dating rumors , the stars remained friends throughout the shooting. So, does Lana have a boyfriend?

The first installment of To All the Boys I've Loved Before premiered in 2018, and it quickly became a fan favorite. Charting Lara Jean ( Lana Condor ) and Peter's (Noah Centineo) relationship, the movie garnered popularity among rom-com lovers and far beyond.

Lana Condor's boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, is a successful musician and actor.

Anthony earned recognition with appearances in movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Lords of Chaos. A prolific musician, he released his EP, "Find Me," alongside three singles, "No Way," "Nothing Like Heaven," and "I Like Me Better," in 2020 alone. Lana also made appearances in a number of his songs.

He also replaced Toby Rand as the frontman of The Fell in 2017, though he doesn't appear to be involved with them anymore. Anthony used to perform with the band DE LA TORRE as well.

As Lana revealed in an interview with Self, she and Anthony have taken up a newly-found interest in collaborating on songs recently. "One day [our friend] and Anthony were working on a project, and I just came down and shared a journal entry that I felt was close to my heart. And then we wrote a song about it," she said. They also choreographed a few TikTok dances.

"Anthony has been just everything. He is so great at communicating, and he genuinely wants to know how I feel and what's going on in my head, which [makes me] feel so loved and taken care of," Lana told Self. "Anthony, every night or every morning, folds my PJs and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them. That, to me, is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know, a hot air balloon," she added.