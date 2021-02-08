Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Celebrated Their Five-Year Anniversary in 2020

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Celebrated Their Five-Year Anniversary in 2020By Leila Kozma
Feb. 8 2021, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
The first installment of To All the Boys I've Loved Before premiered in 2018, and it quickly became a fan favorite. Charting Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter's (Noah Centineo) relationship, the movie garnered popularity among rom-com lovers and far beyond.
Even though Lana's on-screen chemistry with Noah triggered some dating rumors, the stars remained friends throughout the shooting. So, does Lana have a boyfriend?
Lana Condor's boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, is a successful musician and actor.
Anthony earned recognition with appearances in movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Lords of Chaos.
A prolific musician, he released his EP, "Find Me," alongside three singles, "No Way," "Nothing Like Heaven," and "I Like Me Better," in 2020 alone. Lana also made appearances in a number of his songs.
He also replaced Toby Rand as the frontman of The Fell in 2017, though he doesn't appear to be involved with them anymore. Anthony used to perform with the band DE LA TORRE as well.
As Lana revealed in an interview with Self, she and Anthony have taken up a newly-found interest in collaborating on songs recently.
"One day [our friend] and Anthony were working on a project, and I just came down and shared a journal entry that I felt was close to my heart. And then we wrote a song about it," she said.
They also choreographed a few TikTok dances.
"Anthony has been just everything. He is so great at communicating, and he genuinely wants to know how I feel and what's going on in my head, which [makes me] feel so loved and taken care of," Lana told Self.
"Anthony, every night or every morning, folds my PJs and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them. That, to me, is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know, a hot air balloon," she added.
Lana and Anthony have one of the most adorable meet cutes.
As Lana revealed in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, she first met Anthony at an Emmys party in 2015.
"Hi, I'm Anthony. I thought I would make a friend," Anthony told Lana.
For their first date, they went to see The Gift — and the rest was history.
Lana has some excellent dating advice for fans.
Asked about what advice she would give to Lara Jean — who finds herself caught between a rock and a hard place as she has to decide whether she should go to the same college as Peter in To All the Boys: Always and Forever — Lana told Self that it's crucial to find someone who doesn't try to change their partner.
"Never once has [Anthony] ever held me back. He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That's what I would say to Lara Jean: If someone's making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that's probably not the right person to be with," Lana told Self.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever arrives on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2021.