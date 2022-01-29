What Is Actor and Musician Anthony De La Torre's Net Worth? He's Worth a Pretty Penny

Actor and musician Anthony De La Torre received his big break in 2017 portraying young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Since then, he has acted in a number of projects, including Lords of Chaos, a biographical drama about the Norwegian heavy metal rock band Mayhem.

After releasing an album in 2020, Anthony is best known as the current partner of actress Lana Condor. As of 2022, they are currently engaged.

Birth date: Nov. 24, 1993

Birth place: Bowling Green, Ohio.

Birth name: Anthony De La Torre

Father: Unknown

Mother: Esther Garcia

Marriages: Lana Condor (partner of six years; engaged)

Education: St. Aloysius Elementary, Junior High School in Bowling Green, Ohio, Virtual Academy