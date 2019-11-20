The 'Floribama Shore' Cast's Ages Will Make You Feel Like Your Partying Days Aren't Behind You

If you ever want to swear off bar hopping forever, then watching Floribama Shore Season 3 might do it. Maybe the cast gets a free pass because they are still in their twenties and are in the thick of the partying mentality. But while sometimes it makes sense to see the cast partying it up on a Monday night since this is a reality TV show, it still makes you wonder just how far away from the big 3-0 they all are.

How old is the Floribama Shore cast? Old enough to party. The cast is still young enough to justify their many weeknights out, but probably old enough to know their limits, even if they don't always abide by them. And even though they have taken their talents out of Panama City Beach for the summer, they are still making waves. So what are the ages of the Floribama Shore cast ?

Gus Smyrnios, 24

Source: MTV

At 24, Gus is one of the youngest cast members, and sometimes he allows his youth to show. Despite being in a relationship in Season 3, it didn't take long for him to conveniently forget about his girlfriend while flirting with other women at the bar. Hopefully he finds some growth over the season, but who are we kidding? It's Gus.

Jeremiah Buoni, 24

Source: MTV

Jeremiah is also 24 years old and not quite as wild as some of his Floribama Shore co-stars. He also doesn't jump from one relationship to the next, which shows some of his maturity. But he has been known to blow up on his roomies from time to time, so don't get it twisted — he's definitely one of the pack.

Codi Butts, 27

Source: MTV

Even though Codi is 27 and one of the oldest Floribama Shore cast members, he probably still has some growing up to do. To his credit, he still harbors very real feelings for his roommate Candace Rice, which could point to some maturity, but when alcoholic beverages are thrown into the mix, Codi quickly becomes as unpredictable as his co-stars.

Kortni Gilson, 24

Source: MTV

Kortni is just 24 years old. Sometimes, her age definitely shows (can we say public urination?). Other times, however, like when she talks about her relationship with her recently deployed boyfriend, it's clear that over the past couple of seasons, she has already grown up a little bit. She also has a soft spot for her parents, though that can be endearing more than anything.

Aimee Hall, 27

Source: MTV

Aimee is 27 years old and with the show's resident mermaid, what you see is what you get. She isn't afraid to speak her mind or even overshare. Aimee has no shame and that's honestly part of the charm she brings to the cast. Maybe she will tone it down in the next few years as she nears 30, but in most cases, fans wouldn't have her any other way.

Kirk Medas, 27

Source: MTV

Kirk is also 27 years old and is one of the older cast members. Though to be fair, everyone in the Floribama Shore cast is still plenty young. He's also one of the quieter roommates and he can be found staying out of the drama rather than fueling it. Just don't test him too much, because he isn't afraid to throw verbal punches when he needs to.

Nilsa Prowant, 25

Source: MTV

Nilsa is 25 and, like Aimee, she thrives on being the life of the party. If there's a situation for getting in the middle of drama, she's there. She also isn't afraid to showcase her "chi-chis" and, as the Season 3 trailer shows, doing just that will get her into some trouble at some point. Maybe public arrests are what your twenties are for?

Candace Rice, 27

Source: MTV

At 27 and almost 28 years old, Candace is essentially the oldest member of the cast. And, like most of them, she has a temper that comes out when she is continuously provoked. Or, when alcohol is involved. She's not afraid to stand up for herself or her friends, though, which is where her maturity sometimes shines.