Kristin Cavallari Wasn't Dating Brody Jenner on 'The Hills' — She Was With the Cameraman

Much of MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills was about relationships — from fighting over guys to making up and breaking up  — but in the years since both shows went off the air, its stars have confirmed that much of the drama was just for cameras. 

Kristin Cavallari has been one of the more outspoken leads from both MTV shows. She has confirmed in the 10 years since The Hills ended that her relationship with Brody Jenner was faked for the cameras. On the Feb. 13 episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin will reveal to former The Hills co-stars Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag that, not only was she not dating Brody, but she was secretly dating someone on the crew.  