Heidi, Kristin, and Audrina Discussed Why They're Not Friends With Lauren Conrad Anymore

Though MTV's The Hills came to an end 10 years ago and its original star, Lauren Conrad, left after Season 5, the bad blood between her and the rest of the cast is far from over. Lauren left the series to pursue other ventures and, in part, because her friendship with Heidi Montag was over. Disapproval over Heidi's relationship with Spencer Pratt and growing pains were just two of the reasons why the pair was on the outs during Lauren's last three seasons on the show.

Kristin Cavallari replaced Lauren as the leading lady after her departure, and she has stayed friends with much of the cast in the years since it went off the air. She's now the star of her own E! series, Very Cavallari, and on the Feb. 13 episode, she and former The Hills castmates Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge are breaking down what happened between them and Lauren.

What happened to Lauren Conrad? Read on to find out about what her former co-stars shared during their dinner outing.