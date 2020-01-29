'Laguna Beach' Gave Us Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari — Where's the Rest of the Cast Now?

While Lauren has shied away from reality TV since her bad end with The Hills, Kristin returned to the small screen with E! show Very Cavallari in 2018. Kristin has also been outspoken about how many of the scenes and storylines on both Laguna Beach and The Hills were scripted and contrived; she said she was playing the role of the villain for the sake of ratings.

After joining the cast of The Hills in Season 5 (iconically during Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding), Kristin appeared on Season 13 of Dancing with the Stars. She and partner Mark Ballas got eliminated third.

Like Lauren, Kristin also had fashion dreams, and she worked as a fashion correspondent for E! starting in 2014. She married former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013, just under a year after welcoming son Camden together. The couple also shares son Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Kristin is now the lead on Very Cavallari and the founder of the clothing store, Uncommon James. She tragically lost her brother to extreme hypothermia in 2015.