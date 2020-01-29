We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Laguna Beach' Gave Us Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari — Where's the Rest of the Cast Now?

By

Before we had The Real Housewives of Orange County (or any Housewives franchise for that matter), Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or Jersey Shore, there was Laguna Beach. The iconic MTV reality series chronicled the lives of uber-wealthy and attractive teens living in the paradise California neighborhood. 