‘Laguna Beach’ Lives on Thanks to Netflix — But Why Was It Canceled in the First Place?

Those who grew up in the mid-2000s remember Laguna Beach and its impact on MTV. Even if you didn’t watch the Orange County-based reality show, it was hard to miss its catchy theme song — “Come Clean” by Hilary Duff — or avoid seeing the cast on other popular shows such as TRL.

Whether you loved it or loved to hate it, Laguna Beach was groundbreaking in the world of reality TV. It turned regular California high schoolers Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Stephen Colletti into bonafide stars who still get recognized today for their time on the show. In fact, their fame has lasted far longer than the series itself.