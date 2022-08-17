Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s Full Relationship Timeline

Nearly two decades have passed since Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti aired their relationship’s highs and lows on Laguna Beach. The former reality stars were average high school students before the MTV show changed their lives forever.

Years since the reality show ended after three seasons, Kristin and Stephen remain in fans' hearts and minds for showing the genuine angst of teen love. (Or as genuine as TV cameras allowed!)

Now in 2022, Kristin and Stephen have joined forces again for a new project. So, with that, we’re going “back to the beginning” with their complete relationship timeline.