Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announced Their Divorce on Instagram
It's official: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have filed for divorce after 10 years of being together. The Laguna Beach and The Hills reality TV star and former NFL player made the announcement on Instagram, saying, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within out family."
Kristin and Jay star on Very Cavallari, which follows their life together in Nashville, Tennessee. The third season finale aired March 19, 2020 on E!. With the divorce and current COVID-19 crisis impacting filming, it's unclear if we'll be getting a Season 4 of Very Cavallari. The former couple share three kids together: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5), and Saylor James Cutler (4).
While Kristin's Instagram paints a mutual and mature decision to part ways, the divorce comes after a lot of speculation that Jay cheated on Kristin.
Did Jay really cheat on Kristin?
Earlier this year, rumors about Jay cheating on Kristin with her friend and celeb stylist Kelly Henderson, emerged. "When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it," Kristin stated. Apparently, after Kristin confronted Kelly about it, Kelly grew really defensive.
Kristin added, "I kept trying to reach out to her and talk to her about it and tell her how I was feeling, and instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, 'I'm sorry. Oh my god that was never my intention,' or whatever, she kept giving me pushback and would get really defensive." She said that Kelly eventually stopped responding to her messages.
Where's Kelly Henderson now?
Kelly has been routinely uploading videos to social media that cover everything from beauty hacks to her current egg-freezing experience. On her personal Instagram, she still lists herself as the celebrity hair/makeup/wardrobe stylist on Very Cavallari. You can also find more content from Kelly on her blog Velvet's Edge. Currently, Kelly is single, but it became a mission for Kristin and Jay to find Kelly a boyfriend on Very Cavallari. Some felt when Jay was playing match-maker, he and his "client" got verrrry close.
Back when Season 3 of the show was airing, fans felt pretty weird about Kelly and Jay's relationship. One Twitter user felt their dynamic, given Kelly technically worked for him, was inappropriate.
#VeryCavallari #E— LuLuLemon 🍋 (@ACCOUNT99685169) March 25, 2019
It was uncomfortable to watch. Kelly & Jay were flirting and she is barely wearing a top. The topic of discussion was what kind of men Kelly likes. Totally inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/P0HpxfAaKk
While it hasn't been confirmed Jay cheated on Kristin with Kelly, the way Kelly was acting when Kristin confronted her is strange. And now, with Kristin and Jay splitting up, many assume the relationship couldn't take the affair. On top of everything, Kristin also lost a friend, which really sucks.
We hope that Kristin and Jay have found closure and that they're still able to find a way to peacefully co-parent their adorable three kids.