Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announced Their Divorce on Instagram

Kelly has been routinely uploading videos to social media that cover everything from beauty hacks to her current egg-freezing experience. On her personal Instagram , she still lists herself as the celebrity hair/makeup/wardrobe stylist on Very Cavallari. You can also find more content from Kelly on her blog Velvet's Edge . Currently, Kelly is single, but it became a mission for Kristin and Jay to find Kelly a boyfriend on Very Cavallari. Some felt when Jay was playing match-maker, he and his "client" got verrrry close.

Back when Season 3 of the show was airing, fans felt pretty weird about Kelly and Jay's relationship. One Twitter user felt their dynamic, given Kelly technically worked for him, was inappropriate.

#VeryCavallari #E It was uncomfortable to watch. Kelly & Jay were flirting and she is barely wearing a top. The topic of discussion was what kind of men Kelly likes. Totally inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/P0HpxfAaKk

While it hasn't been confirmed Jay cheated on Kristin with Kelly, the way Kelly was acting when Kristin confronted her is strange. And now, with Kristin and Jay splitting up, many assume the relationship couldn't take the affair. On top of everything, Kristin also lost a friend, which really sucks.

We hope that Kristin and Jay have found closure and that they're still able to find a way to peacefully co-parent their adorable three kids.