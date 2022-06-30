Lauren Conrad Reveals That She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy Before Having Kids
Most millennials fell in love with the force that is Lauren Conrad upon watching her navigate high school and her love life on MTV’s Laguna Beach. The star went on to appear in the sequel, The Hills, and later bid the reality television world farewell to focus on other endeavors. Many fans have long rooted for Lauren’s success — romantically and professionally — and it appears that the 36-year-old has been living her best life.
Lauren is not only running a plethora of successful businesses, she’s also working one of the most important jobs: motherhood. That’s right, Lauren has been hyper-focused on her family life and working as a businesswoman.
Since the entrepreneur is one of many women that have shared her distaste of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, fans have a few questions in mind. For starters, how many kids does Lauren Conrad have? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Lauren Conrad is a mother of two sons.
Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs to do. However, motherhood is such a rewarding experience, and Lauren is one of many that has the privilege of pouring into her children on a daily basis.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Lauren and her husband, William Tell, share two sons, 4-year-old Liam and 2-year-old Charlie.
While Lauren enjoys being a mother, she has gone on record to say that she is not planning on having any future children. So, it appears that Lauren and William are quite content and happy with their two kids.
Lauren Conrad took to Instagram to share that she once had an ectopic pregnancy.
It’s no surprise that the overturning of Roe v. Wade has stirred up tons of emotions for women across the country, and Lauren made it a point to share how much the ruling has affected. Sadly, she shared that she had an ectopic pregnancy in the past before having Liam and Charlie.
“Due to prompt medical care, doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies,” Lauren wrote on Instagram Stories via Page Six. “Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy).”
According to Mayo Clinic, “an ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus.” In turn, the organization shares that an “ectopic pregnancy can’t proceed as normal.” If an ectopic pregnancy is left untreated, the organization shares that “growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding.”
Lauren also shared that she initially remained silent about the ruling because “it’s been hard” and she “was searching for the right words.” However it was important for the 36-year-old to share her "own experience with lifesaving reproductive care.”
Unfortunately, some states have already been affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, there are plenty of ways to keep fighting. Visit bansoff.org to learn about various ways you can support abortion rights.