It's Now Easier to Move to Canada Than It Is to Get an Abortion in Some States

There are some other types of visas that may be more accessible, however. Skilled workers can apply through “Express Entry,” which has minimum requirements for “skilled work experience, language ability, and education.”

Once those requirements are met, applications will be assessed based on “age, education, work experience, whether you have a valid job offer, English and/or French language skills, and adaptability,” and scored on a scale of 100. Applicants with a score of 67 or higher may be invited to get permanent residency in Canada.