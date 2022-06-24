Here's a List of Active Abortion Funds That You Can Donate to Right Now
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. The historical case originally established laws that protected a woman's right to an abortion should they so choose to have one. The decision comes amidst fervent protests against SCOTUS, who have been in talks to repeal the decision since May 2022. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is being widely regarded as running back nearly 50 years of women's rights efforts.
What this means is that many states will have the final say on whether or not people will have access to legal abortions. Many conservative states are expected to cut off access to legal abortions in their areas.
Despite the Supreme Court ruling, many places are still fighting for access to safe abortions. If you are in the position to provide financial support for abortion clinics and funds, please consider donating to the organizations on our list.
National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF)
If you're looking to donate outside of your state to support abortion access around the country, the National Network of Abortion Funds can help. Whatever you're able to donate will be split between more than 80 funds that continue the fight to maintain abortion access.
Donate by clicking here.
Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP)
According to their website, the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project is "the largest national, independent, nonprofit abortion fund." They assist women and people of all genders with financial support in order to access safe and legal abortions as well as emergency contraceptives.
Donate by clicking here.
Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR)
This global organization of lawyers and advocates fights to protect reproductive rights for all people of all genders. The Center for Reproductive Rights has previously won historical court cases and are active within the Supreme Court.
The organization stretches across 60 countries on five continents.
Consider donating at this link.
Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)
Of the many women affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, victims of sexual crimes are at serious risk when it comes to unwanted pregnancies. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network supports victims in all aspects of their struggle, including helping them gain access to safe abortions. They also have helpful guidelines on standing up against sexual violence.
National Abortion Federation (NAF)
The NAF vows to fight even harder amidst the Roe v. Wade controversy. The organization offers assistance in all aspects, including connecting patients to providers. They also run the NAF Hotline Fund, which is a multi-lingual hotline for abortion referrals and financial aid in the United States and Canada.
You can provide a donation here.
'The Cut' provides a breakdown of abortion funds in conservative states.
While fighting for abortion rights on a national level is always important, one of the real threats to abortion access lies in many conservative states. According to The Cut, as many as 13 republican-run states are expected to enact "trigger laws" to outlaw abortion as soon as Roe v. Wade is struck down.
Luckily, the outlet has also provided donation resources for each of the problem states so you can help support by area.