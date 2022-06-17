Honoring Juneteenth on Instagram? Here Are Some Captions to Help Mark the Occasion

Though it only became a federal holiday as late as 2021, Juneteenth is an annual American holiday celebrated on June 19. The day commemorates the emancipation of Black people after years of being enslaved by white Americans throughout the 17th and 18th centuries. The name itself blends the words "June" and "nineteenth," making the term a portmanteau to mark the occasion.

Even though it wasn't a nationally-recognized holiday until just recently, people have been celebrating it for ages.