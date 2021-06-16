Juneteenth Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Federal Holiday

The name Juneteeth is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth." It was on that day in 1865 that Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce news of the Emancipation Proclamation. Officially, slavery had been abolished and the Civil War ended two years prior in 1863.

Slave owners may have known that slavery was illegal at that time. But news traveled much slower back then so not everyone was aware of the news. They used people's lack of knowledge to keep the practice going for as long as possible.