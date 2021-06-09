Chris Stapleton Said Black Lives Matter, but Which Party Does He Support?

Chris hasn't waded into politics all that often, but when he has, his positions may have seemed slightly surprising to those who expect country artists to be conservative. In an interview with CBS This Morning in September of last year, Chris discussed how his view of the US had changed as a result of the reckoning over racial justice that followed George Floyd's death.

"There's a very broad awakening that's come about," the singer said. "It's time for me to listen. It's time for other folks to listen."

Chris continued, saying that he thought he was living in a very different country than the one he's actually in.

"I thought we were living in a different country," he said. "That's 100% real. The country that I thought we were living in was a myth."