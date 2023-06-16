Home > Amplify > BLK-ify Black and Proud! 9 Viral Black-Owned Brands You'd Want To Support 365 Days a Year Here are 9 viral black-owned brands that continue to make headlines and grow in popularity in the beauty and lifestyle spaces. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 16 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Racial inequality may continue to rear its ugly head, but folks are determined to showcase their support by any means necessary. Over the years, folks have donated money and time to social initiatives, signed petitions, and shared information via word of mouth about Black-centric programs.

Article continues below advertisement

However, one of the biggest ways to pour into the Black community is via Black businesses. Thanks to social media, people from around the country are becoming well-versed with Black brands ranging from cosmetics to food.

Source: Getty Images

Many brands have gone viral for their unique take on the home fragrance industry and their results-producing haircare formulas — we’re looking at you Forvr Mood and Mielle Organics! So, in honor of continuing to support Black-owned businesses, we’ve compiled a list of viral brands you’ve seen throughout social media platforms that are well worth a try.

1. Slutty Vegan

We all know how hard it was to find a delicious vegan spot to fulfill our appetites. However, thanks to Pinky Cole's Slutty Vegan, it's easy to get some good grub that hits the spot and touches your soul.

Article continues below advertisement

Like many Black owners, Pinky has social media to thank for the rise of Slutty Vegan, in particular, many influencers and public figures, such as Iyanla Vanzant, for giving their stamp of approval online. Now, Slutty Vegan has over 10 locations across the East Coast, and hopefully more are coming down the pipeline. Check out the business here.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Black Girl Sunscreen

All hail Black Girl Sunscreen! It's no secret that daily sunscreen application is a must to prevent skin cancer, reduce the sign of aging, protect for sunburn and much more. However, melanin-rich skin tones are often victim to unattractive white cast with sunscreen application.

Article continues below advertisement

Beauty boss Shontay Lundy changed the game with Black Girl Sunscreen that nourished from head-to-toe sans the Casper the Friendly Ghost look. Plus, it comes in various formulas for kids and adults to cover all the bases. The brand blew up courtesy of a 2018 Reddit post and continues to get praise throughout Instagram and TikTok. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Savage X Fenty

Source: Getty Images Models at the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show.

Let's keep it all the way real: Rihanna is a walking brand. Everything she posts goes viral. From cosmetics to music, RiRi continues to prove that she's that girl and her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is no exception. The brand, which just recently celebrated its five-year anniversary, is a permanent fixture on social media with various influencers and celebrities all rocking RiRi's creations. Best of all, the brand caters to both men and women, is a body positivity advocate, and is home to gorgeous designs. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

4. MNJ Sales

Calling all hair aficionados! If you're tired of going to be with a bonnet on your head and walking up to a wild mane, you're likely searching for a solution. It appears that MNJ Sales's No Slip Bonnet may just be the answer. In a viral TikTok video, the creator put his bonnet to the ultimate test by tying the essential to a brick and walking in the street with it on. As suspected, the bonnet remained firmly in place, which pretty much means even the wildest sleepers are in the clear. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

5. PreMadonna Cookware

If the name PreMadonna sounds familiar, it's likely because many folks were introduced to her via Love & Hip Hop. And while the vivacious entrepreneur is a friend of Trick Daddy's, her name continues to ring bells due to her self-titled cookware line, PreMadonna Cookware.

Article continues below advertisement

PreMadonna is a frequent fixture on the blogs — mainly The Shade Room — for promoting her brand by offering witty codes and deals to attract customers. And while folks always respect a true hustler, PreMadonna's collection ranging from cookware, seasonings, recipes, and more, lives up to the hype. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Telfar

Source: Getty Images

Some folks call Telfar's Shopping Bag "The Bushwick Birkin," while others refer to the accessory as the "must-have fashion staple." The brand is the brainchild of Telfar Clemens, the queer stylist who first introduced the bag in 2014. However, he went back to the drawing board and re-released the creation in 2018 with various hues and sizes.

Article continues below advertisement

In just two short years — due to racial injustices shining a light on Black business — the Telfar Shopping bag become fashion's new must-have piece. Not to mention, celebrities from Selena Gomez to Solange are all proud owners of the creation (and other fashionable finds from the brand), which only made it grow in popularity. In fact, the brand's site has dealt with its share of crashes on release day. So, if this is not a sign to add this number to your collection, we don't know what is. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Mielle Organics

At last, textured hair care products are no longer hard to find. The beauty industry has seen a surplus of Black-owned hair beauty brands create cult-favorite finds that serve the masses, including Mielle Organics. Thanks to TikTok creator Alix Earle, the brand's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Oil went viral in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Alix shared that the hair oil is one of her favorites and of course, that means other people (including folks outside the natural hair community) were ready to give the product a try. Truth be told, the oil does come in clutch to help with hair growth. But since there are multiple products made with white women in mind, folks believe that she shouldn't be dabbling in products made for Black hair. We must say, points were made, especially since some brands are known to change formulas in favor of white consumers.

Article continues below advertisement

No matter where you stand on the matter, Mielle Organics did make a statement sharing that they will "remain forever committed to developing quality, efficacious products that address the need states for our customers' hair types." Still, it has not stopped Black consumers from gatekeeping out of fear. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Forvr Mood

We couldn't make this list without adding Forvr Mood into the equation. The luxury brand created by beauty mogul Jackie Aina and her fiancée Denis Asamoah, stands as one of the most notable home fragrance brands in the African and Black space, and beyond. Like RiRi, everything Jackie touches turns to gold — from her self-titled eyeshadow palette collab with Anastasia Beverly Hills to her brush set with Sigma Beauty. So of course, all Jackie has to do is present an idea to the masses and folks will eat it up.

Article continues below advertisement

Forvr Mood, which was launched in 2020, takes self-care to new heights with a collection of soy natural candles, silk headbands and pillowcases, room sprays, and more. The brand is all about pouring into you and elevating your personal space. Shop the brand here.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Creamalicious

Thank you Walmart! After the retailer completely dropped the ball by launching a Juneteenth ice cream under its Great Value label in May 2022, it made way for Creamolicious, an actual Black-owned ice cream brand to gain traction. Social media users were disrespected by the retailer's move and decided to promote the brand, which is owned by chef Liz Rogers.

Article continues below advertisement