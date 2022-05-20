Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Showed off Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live and It's Stunning

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Showed off Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live and It's StunningBy Kelly Corbett
May. 20 2022, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Congrats are in order for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! The New York congresswoman confirmed the exciting news on Twitter on May 19 that she and her long-time partner Riley Roberts are engaged.
"We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico," she told Insider. "No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."
Like most things in her personal life, AOC hasn't shared too many details regarding her engagement. However, we did get a peek at her ring during a recent Instagram Live and it is a beaut! Keep scrolling to check out her new rock!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her engagement ring to fans during an Instagram Live.
In an hour-long Instagram Live session on May 19, AOC touched on several current topics including the leaked Supreme Court opinion that is slated to overturn Roe v. Wade. During her discussion, we couldn't help but notice her newest gem — she was wearing her engagement ring hours after confirming the news.
While she didn't go into details about the make of her ring, it boasts an impressive stone atop what looked to be a gold band.
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's fiancè, Riley Roberts?
Alexandria met and started dating Riley Roberts while attending college at Boston University. Per his LinkedIn, he's currently a UX Growth Consultant who helps software and subscription startups grow their monthly revenue. He also works as Head of Product at HomeBinder.com.
While AOC hasn't shared too many photos of her husband-to-be on her profile, he can occasionally be spotted in the background of her Instagram stories when she's at home. Riley also accompanied his lady to the 2021 Met Gala.
You can also watch Riley in the Netflix documentary Knock Down the House, which spotlights AOC as well as three other working-class women who ran for Congress in the 2018 midterm election.
But as for now, congrats to the happy couple!