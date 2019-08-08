Bernie Sanders Will Totally Tell the American People if He Finds Out Aliens Exist

When Joe Rogan had a chance to interview Bernie Sanders on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he asked the 2020 presidential candidate about all sorts of hot-button issues. But the viral moment from their hour-long conversation isn't what Bernie said about the Democratic debates or why he wants to work in the White House... It's Bernie's response to Joe's pressing question about aliens! Listen up, earthlings: We've got all the details!

If Bernie Sanders learns that aliens exist, he will tell the American people. Joe's saved his most pressing question for the Vermont senator until the end of their interview. "One last question," he said. "If you got into the office and you found out something about aliens, if you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?" "Well, I'll tell you," Bernie said. "My wife would demand that I let you know!"

Joe wanted to know if Bernie's wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, was "a UFO nut." The presidential hopeful said she wasn't, but she would be curious. He also reassured Joe and the audience that he currently doesn't have access to any secret files about aliens. If Bernie is elected and learns something top secret about aliens, though, he joked to Joe, "We'll announce it on this show! How's that?"

Source: Twitter

President Donald Trump doesn't think aliens exist, but he's open to the possibility. In an interview with Fox News, President Trump said, "Well, I don't want to really get into it too much. But personally, I tend to doubt it." "I'm not a believer," he clarified, "but you know, I guess anything is possible."

Former POTUS Barack ObamaBarack Obama playfully denied having any knowledge of aliens. In a 2015 Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, then-president Barack ObamaBarack Obama laughed it off when the late-night host grilled him about the possible existence of aliens. "I can't reveal anything," he said with a smile.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

"Really?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Because President [Bill] Clinton said he did go right in and he did check [the top-secret files about UFOs] and there was nothing." "You know, that's what we're instructed to say," Barack quipped.

And former POTUS George W. Bush kept his lip zipped about a possible UFO file! During a 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host asked George W. Bush "a question that's very important to me and very important to the country," saying, "When you were in office, did you go through the secret files ― the UFO documents, because if I was president, that would be the first thing I did." "You know, it's funny," he replied. "My daughters asked the very same question.”

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube