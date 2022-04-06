Lauren Conrad’s Business, The Little Market, Involves Way Less Drama Than ‘The Hills’

In 2004, Lauren Conrad began her reality TV career when she starred in the MTV show Laguna Beach. The show followed Lauren, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, and others as they navigated the drama within their Orange County high school. After two seasons on Laguna Beach, Lauren went on to The Hills, a show that focused on her pursuing a fashion design degree in L.A. Soon, her conflicts with her former friends like Heidi Montag became more apparent. Lauren decided to leave the show in 2009.