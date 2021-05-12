Now That Kristin Cavallari Has Confirmed Her Return, Is Lauren Conrad Coming Back to 'The Hills'?

She explained, ‘’I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that fans want it. To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally."

Although fans eagerly awaited the return of Lauren Conrad, she previously revealed that she is done with reality TV for good. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lauren shared the real reason she’s never returning to the series.

According to Lauren, who is now a mother of two, the series is too big of a commitment at this point in her life. Lauren continued, ‘’It’s a lot of time commitment and I did it for a really long time and I’m so grateful for my time on television, but I’m at a place now where between my family and my career, I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything.’’

She added, “I gave a lot of my life for many years, so I really value my privacy. I like having a moment and knowing that I’m just sharing it with my family and not broadcasting it. So, it’s just really valuable to me.’’